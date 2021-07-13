Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets eye up former EPL winner, English club plot raid for Turf Moor international

Bailey Peacock-Farrell. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Clarets have already dipped their toe into the transfer market to bring in centre-back Nathan Collins, but they might not be done there.

Sean Dyche has made it clear that there are more funds available to add to his squad, and this latest batch of speculation suggests that there are still irons in the fire at Turf Moor.

Here are today’s Burnley rumours…

Clarets still keen on Albrighton

Burnley are still interested in signing Leicester City wide man Marc Albrighton.

The Clarets have been linked with the former Premier League winner for several weeks now, and although they are yet to submit a formal bid, he remains on their radar, as per Lancs Live.

The 31-year-old has been with the Foxes since 2014, and still has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power.

Albrighton has dropped down the pecking order a little in recent times, however.

Peacock-Farrell set to leave?

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper, according to The Sun.

The Northern Irishman featured four times for the Clarets in the Premier League last term, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Nick Pope firmly remains Sean Dyche’s number one, however, and with Burnley being linked with a move for Czech keeper Jiri Pavleka, the 24-year-old could drop even further down the pecking order.

We’ve gathered the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation below…

Leeds United have approached Lanus with an enquiry about £6.4 million-rated midfielder Tomas Belmonte. (ESPN)

Brighton have still not received an acceptable transfer offer for Ben White and he will leave on his summer break with his future up in the air, but the player is open to leaving the club. (The Football Terrace)

Royal Antwerp have tabled an offer of around £4.2 million for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker, Percy Tau. (Voetbalkrant)

Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United will be able to make at least one first team addition once Kiko Casilla leaves the club. (Football Insider)

Leeds United are in discussions with the agents of Noa Lang over the transfer of the Club Brugge attacker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Patrick Vieira is in talks to sign free agent Andre Ayew at Crystal Palace. The elder brother of Jordan Ayew, Andre is without a club after his contract at Swansea expired this summer. Ayew has been linked with Celtic and Newcastle, but Palace are stealing a march. (90Min)