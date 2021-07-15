Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets close in on 96-cap international as West Ham plot raid for 20/21 EPL star
Earlier in the week we brought you the news that the Clarets are still interested in signing Leicester City wide man Marc Albrighton.
Sean Dyche’s have been linked with the former Premier League winner for several weeks now, and although they are yet to submit a formal bid, he remains on their radar, as per Lancs Live.
The 31-year-old has been with the Foxes since 2014, and still has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power.
Albrighton has dropped down the pecking order a little in recent times, however.
Similarly, Burnley could see some outgoings this window, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper, according to The Sun.
The Northern Irishman featured four times for the Clarets in the Premier League last term, conceding 14 goals in the process.
Nick Pope firmly remains Sean Dyche’s number one, however, and with Burnley being linked with a move for Czech keeper Jiri Pavleka, the 24-year-old could drop even further down the pecking order.
