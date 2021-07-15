Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets close in on 96-cap international as West Ham plot raid for 20/21 EPL star

Earlier in the week we brought you the news that the Clarets are still interested in signing Leicester City wide man Marc Albrighton.

Sean Dyche’s have been linked with the former Premier League winner for several weeks now, and although they are yet to submit a formal bid, he remains on their radar, as per Lancs Live.

The 31-year-old has been with the Foxes since 2014, and still has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power.

Albrighton has dropped down the pecking order a little in recent times, however.

Similarly, Burnley could see some outgoings this window, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly looking to sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell on loan, although they may face competition for the Burnley keeper, according to The Sun.

The Northern Irishman featured four times for the Clarets in the Premier League last term, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Nick Pope firmly remains Sean Dyche’s number one, however, and with Burnley being linked with a move for Czech keeper Jiri Pavleka, the 24-year-old could drop even further down the pecking order.

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Lingard future undecided Senior figures at Man Utd are said to be "divided" over the issues of whether to allow midfielder Jesse Lingard to leave the club and join West Ham United. The Red Devils are currently holding out for a £30m fee, despite the player having less than a year left on his current contract. (The Athletic) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Hammers want Areola West Ham United are moving closer to landing PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a loan deal, as they look to secure a quality option to challenge Lukas Fabianksi for his starting spot. The experienced stopper has previously spent time on loan with the likes of Real Madrid and Fulham. (Evening Standard) (Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Phil Noble - Pool Buy photo

3. Palace interested in Willock Crystal Palace are keen on Joe Willock but the Arsenal youngster still has his heart set on a return to Premier League rivals Newcastle United. (90Min) (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Broadway Buy photo

4. Cardenas linked to Leeds Levante goalkeeper Daniel Cárdenas is the latest player to be linked with a summer switch to Leeds United. The news comes after the Whites were reportedly turned down by Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, after making a £10m bid for the 'keeper. (Sport Witness) (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JOSE JORDAN Buy photo