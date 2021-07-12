Burnley transfer gossip: Clarets battle Leeds for 22-cap international, English side plot raid for Turf Moor midfielder

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

After a heroic run in the competition, the Three Lions fell at the final hurdle in the cruellest manner imaginable, but as the dust begins to settles on that disappointment, it’s time to look ahead to the new Premier League season.

Burnley have already dipped their toe into the market, signing promising Irish defender Nathan Collins from Stoke City.

But Sean Dyche himself has suggested that there could still be business to be done, and today’s fresh batch of top flight speculation would seemingly make that point too.

Here are today’s Burnley rumours…

Clarets keen on Cornet

Burnley are launching a move to beat Leeds United to the signing of Lyon wide man Maxwel Cornet, according to The Sun.

The Clarets have allegedly opened talks with Lyon to thrash out a deal that could be worth up to £13 million.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have also been linked with a move for the Ivorian in recent days, but it is understood that their bid topped out at around £10 million.

Since then, the Whites have also confirmed the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona – and while it isn’t completely out of the question that they could sign more than one left-back this summer, his arrival can only be a positive for Burnley’s bid.

Cornet has 22 caps for the Ivory Coast to his name.

Barnsley want Benson

Championship outfit Barnsley are keen on signing Burnley midfielder Josh Benson, according to another report from The Sun.

The Tykes have supposedly already made a bid of £650,000 to try and lure Benson to Oakwell this summer, with the 21-year-old contracted to the Premier League side until the summer of 2023.

The midfielder joined the Clarets from Arsenal in 2018, and has gone on to make 12 senior appearances, including six in the top flight last term.

Here’s the best of the rest of today’s Premier League speculation…

Patrick Vieira is interested in bringing Nice striker Kasper Dolberg to Crystal Palace this summer. He also wants Eddie Nketiah from old club Arsenal. (The Sun)

Leeds are keen to sign Sampdoria ace Mikkel Damsgaard after his eye-catching performances for Denmark at Euro 2020 this summer. (Tuttosport)

Daniel James is considering his options at Manchester United amid interest from Leeds United. (Scottish Mail)

New Everton boss Rafa Benitez risks upsetting Newcastle United fans by making a £50million move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin. (Mirror)

Southampton are interested in signing Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United this summer. (The Sun)

West Brom are interested in signing Matt Clarke. Brighton may decide to let the centre-back leave for £5 million this summer. (The Sun)