Burnley table major bid for 22-cap international, Clarets told to sign ex-Newcastle United star

The Reds boss suggested in his post-match interview the new 'lighter touch' applied to refereeing is taking the game back "10-15 years", saying: "You saw these challenges of Barnes and Wood on Virgil (van Dijk) and Joel (Matip).

“I am not 100% sure if we are going in the right direction with these decisions, if we go 10-15 years back.

“It is too dangerous – it is just hard. The rules are how they are but you cannot defend these situations.”

And he added: “Watch wrestling if you like these kind of things.”

Dyche has no issue with Klopp airing his view on the game, but suggesting Barnes and Wood were guilty of "dangerous" challenges, in a game without a booking, on a day when the Clarets broke the Premier League record for games without a red card, was not right.

He said: "Every manager has the right to have their say, he's certainly had his - across football it seems to me the feedback has probably been considerably opposite to that.

"The facts are we had a referee there of some 8,900 games (Mike Dean), who didn't book anyone, didn't get a card out, so it is quite bizarre when you look at it like that, just factually, how he could suggest there were some untoward challenges.

"My main disappointment is not his view of the game, everyone has a view of the game, but he's name-checking players - absolutely no need to do that.

"We've got professional players who've worked very hard in their careers to get where they've got to, and the implication of them being untoward in some of their challenges I think is wrong, it's inappropriate - it's not something that I do myself, I very rarely, if ever, mention individuals, I might imply something, but I don't name them.

"I certainly don't go on about other teams' styles."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below…

1. Everton keen on Cunha Everton are the latest club to enter the race to sign Hertha Berlin star Matheus Cunha amid links with Leeds United. (Sky Germany) (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales

2. Andone on verge of exit Brighton striker Florin Andone has arrived in Cadiz to tie up his return to Spanish football. (Various) (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Albion in for Cucurella Brighton & Hove Albion have triggered the release clause in Marc Cucurella’s contract at Getafe. (Cadena COPE) (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images) Photo: Francois Nel Photo Sales

4. Rice rejects West Ham offer West Ham star Declan Rice has turned down a third contract offer at the club. Manchester United are said to be keen on signing him. (The Times) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales