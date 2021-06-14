Burnley striker Ashley Barnes hit with £13k fine after drink-driving

Ashley Barnes admitted a charge of drink-driving after he was stopped by police in May. Photo: Getty

The 31-year-old target man pleaded guilty to the offence at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

He was pulled over by police in Wilmslow while driving a black Mercedes V Class vehicle after he had returned from Burnley Football Club's Premier League match with Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

The match, which Burnley won 2-0, cemented the Clarets place in the Premier League for another season.

Barnes was on the bench for the game on May 11th, coming on for the final four minutes.