Burnley striker Ashley Barnes hit with £13k fine after drink-driving
The BBC has reported that Burnley striker Ashley Barnes has been fined £13,000 and banned from driving for a year after admitting a charge of drink-driving.
The 31-year-old target man pleaded guilty to the offence at Stockport Magistrates' Court.
He was pulled over by police in Wilmslow while driving a black Mercedes V Class vehicle after he had returned from Burnley Football Club's Premier League match with Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.
The match, which Burnley won 2-0, cemented the Clarets place in the Premier League for another season.
Barnes was on the bench for the game on May 11th, coming on for the final four minutes.
Barnes is now likely to face disciplinary action by Burnley Football Club in addition to his fine and driving ban.