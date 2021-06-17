Burnley rumours: Clarets target set for crunch talks, Big update in race to land PL winner

The Turf Moor chief has won over an army advocates with his no-nonsense managerial style, and his frank approach often extends into press conferences too.

It’s little surprise, therefore, to hear him speak so candidly about the Clarets’ need to invest this summer.

Speaking recently, he said: "We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

Burnley finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and while avoiding the drop is definitely worthy of praise, both Dyche and the club’s fanbase will be eager to see the Clarets pull themselves up the table when things get back underway later in the year.

