Premier League match ball. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Burnley rumours: Clarets still in race for EFL defender, Duo seal Turf Moor exits

With Euro 2020 approaching its conclusion, even the most ardent Burnley fan will be keeping at least one eye on the national side rather than goings-on at Turf Moor.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:21 am

England are still in with a huge shout of winning the competition, and former Clarets boss Chris Waddle believes this could be the Three Lions year at long, long last.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: "I hope football’s going to come home.

"It’s about time we lifted a trophy with the amount of investment we’ve had in the academy system.

"We’ve tried for a long, long time. There’s still some talented teams in the tournament but you’re not going to get a better chance.

"All the games at Wembley - except Ukraine in Rome and they’re not a strong side, let’s be honest. I said at the start of the tournament if England didn’t get to the semis minimum you’d be disappointed.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Anderson exit talks underway

West Ham and Lazio are locked in talks over the transfer of attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Photo: Clive Rose

Buy photo

2. Leeds bid for Cornet

Leeds United have already made an offer of around £10 million for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet this summer. (Olympique de Lyonais) (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Buy photo

3. Willock up for sale

Joe Willock is one of three players Arsenal are ‘listening to offers’ for, however it seems Mikel Arteta may be having second thoughts about allowing the former Newcastle United loanee to leave. (Sky Sports) (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Photo: Marc Atkins

Buy photo

4. Firpo deal close

Leeds United and Barcelona have completed a deal over the transfer of Junior Firpo. The two clubs have signed the relevant paperwork, with medical now expected. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Buy photo
Turf MoorBurnleyEFL
Next Page
Page 1 of 3