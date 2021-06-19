Burnley rumours: Clarets star told he would thrive at PL rivals, West Ham willing to pay £25.7m for striker

Despite working on a limited budget for much of his time at Turf Moor, the Clarets boss has turned his side into Premier League regulars, and looks intent on using those skills again this summer to help bolster his squad.

Speaking recently, he said: "We're always open-minded - if we have to shuffle the pack, we would.

"We need quality, everyone knows that, we sometimes develop it here, and we have done, but we need to find the right blend.

"If we can recruit, can we find the right blend, can someone affect us immediately, push for a first team slot straight away and have that demand? Possibly players who could grow into that, where we've done well over a number of years, players who have to sit tight for a number of months, then come into the reckoning.

"Finding that balance all across different areas of the pitch and keeping our eyes and ears open, the little snippets you get in football.

"We're hopeful we'll have a little more stretch in the finances this summer though, we'll see."

Burnley finished 17th in the Premier League last season, and while avoiding the drop is definitely worthy of praise, both Dyche and the club’s fanbase will be eager to see the Clarets pull themselves up the table when things get back underway later in the year.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Leeds want Nandez Leeds United will 'insist' upon signing Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport) (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images) Photo: Enrico Locci Buy photo

2. Yarmolenko wants out Andriy Yarmolenko will not renew his contract with West Ham, and is intent on leaving the club this summer. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Robert Ghement - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Robert Ghement - Pool Buy photo

3. Hammers undeterred by Yaremchuk price West Ham are not frightened by Gent’s £25.7 million asking price for Ukraine forward Roman Yaremchuk. (Calcio Mercato) (Photo by Vadim Ghirda - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Vadim Ghirda - Pool Buy photo

4. Leeds step up Lang chase Leeds United are intensifying talks to sign Club Brugge winger Noa Lang during this window. The Whites are said to "really, really" want the Dutchman. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: BRUNO FAHY Buy photo