Burnley rumours: Clarets plot raid for ex-Everton player, Dyche eyes swoop for Euro 2020 attacker

The centre-back is out of contract next year, and the suggestion from some quarters is that he could be sold in the coming months to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

West Ham and Wolves have both been touted as potential destinations for the player, but according to one pundit, any choice between the two should be a fairly straightforward one for the Clarets star.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he thinks the battling centre-back would be a perfect addition to the Hammers’ ranks.

“Yeah, absolutely,” the pundit explained when asked if Tarkowski would reinforce David Moyes’ side.

“It’s not the first time they have been interested in him. He’s a very good defender. He’s so experienced and aggressive at the back. One of those leaders every team needs.

“I have no doubt he’ll be a success. Once again Moyes is going British. Most of the players he’s brought in have been British. He’s building a solid foundation at West Ham and he wants Tarkowski to be part of that.

“It’s an ideal signing to make if West Ham want to push on and keep challenging.”

Tarkowski made 36 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League last season.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League rumours below...

1. Chelsea keen on Grealish Chelsea are believed to have "concrete interest" in Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish, as the race for the England international continues to intensify. He provided the assist for Raheem Sterling's goal in last night's 1-0 Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic. (Football Insider) (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Carl Recine - Pool Buy photo

2. Luiz set for PSG return? Ex-Arsenal defender David Luiz could be set for a move back to PSG, following his release from the Gunners. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelfari is said to be spearheading the move for the veteran centre-back. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Pool Buy photo

3. Canaries sign Rashica Norwich have snapped up 24-year-old winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen. He's been capped on 32 occasions for the Kosovo national team, and has also previously played for Dutch side Vitesse. (Club website) (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images) Photo: Joosep Martinson Buy photo

4. Brighton enter Sadiq race Brighton and Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race to sign former Nigeria U23 striker Umar Sadiq. (La Colina de Nervion) (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images) Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic Buy photo