Burnley rumours: Clarets plot raid for ex-Everton player, Dyche eyes swoop for Euro 2020 attacker
There’s still plenty of time for Burnley to take the plunge into this summer’s transfer market, but it would appear that one of their first battle may see them try to keep hold of defender James Tarkowski.
The centre-back is out of contract next year, and the suggestion from some quarters is that he could be sold in the coming months to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 12 months time.
West Ham and Wolves have both been touted as potential destinations for the player, but according to one pundit, any choice between the two should be a fairly straightforward one for the Clarets star.
Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that he thinks the battling centre-back would be a perfect addition to the Hammers’ ranks.
“Yeah, absolutely,” the pundit explained when asked if Tarkowski would reinforce David Moyes’ side.
“It’s not the first time they have been interested in him. He’s a very good defender. He’s so experienced and aggressive at the back. One of those leaders every team needs.
“I have no doubt he’ll be a success. Once again Moyes is going British. Most of the players he’s brought in have been British. He’s building a solid foundation at West Ham and he wants Tarkowski to be part of that.
“It’s an ideal signing to make if West Ham want to push on and keep challenging.”
Tarkowski made 36 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League last season.
