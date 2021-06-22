Burnley rumours: Clarets 'on the brink' of signing player, West Ham launch loan-to-buy bid

England are already through to the last 16 going into tonight’s group stage clash against the Czech Republic, but it could still prove to be a significant match, not least because it should give Harry Kane an opportunity to get himself back on the scoresheet.

And ex-Burnley man Kieran Trippier has backed the skipper to come good for the Three Lions.

He said: “With H, he works so hard for the team, people might not recognise what he does off the ball, the pressing.

"I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, but it is the work he does for the team. Some people might not recognise what he does.

"The link-up play...Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals.

"Harry's had an unbelievable season with Spurs. Harry is fit, he's working hard every single day in training and it's just about trying to get the chances to him. But he will score goals.

"He's our captain, he's our leader. Like I said he's a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals.

"He's an unbelievable professional and we just need to try and get him on the end of chances and try and create as much for him as we can."

