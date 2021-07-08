Premier League match ball. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Burnley rumours: Clarets make progress in striker chase, EPL rivals plot swoop for Turf Moor star

With Euro 2020 approaching its conclusion, even the most ardent Burnley fan will be keeping at least one eye on the national side rather than goings-on at Turf Moor.

By Jason Jones
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:33 am

England are just one game away from winning the competition, and former Clarets boss Chris Waddle believes this could be the Three Lions year at long, long last.

Speaking to Betting Expert, he said: "I hope football’s going to come home.

"It’s about time we lifted a trophy with the amount of investment we’ve had in the academy system.

"We’ve tried for a long, long time. There’s still some talented teams in the tournament but you’re not going to get a better chance.

"All the games at Wembley - except Ukraine in Rome and they’re not a strong side, let’s be honest. I said at the start of the tournament if England didn’t get to the semis minimum you’d be disappointed.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League speculation below...

1. Eagles want Olise

Crystal Palace look to have won the race to sign Reading midfielder Michael Olise, who could be set to become Patrick Vieira's first signing as Eagles manager. The 19-year-old is availiable for a bargain £8m, due to a release clause in his Royals contract. (Football Insider) (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

2. Agbonlahor urges Whites to sign Madueke

Ex-footballer Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Leeds to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke. The £20m-rated ace has been heavily linked with the ace, and pundit Agbonlahor has claimed the wonderkid would provide serious competition for the club's current crop of wingers. (Football Insider) (Photo by PIETER STAM DE JONGE/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Leeds close in on McGurk

Leeds United are in talks with Wigan over a compensation settlement for out-of-contract midfielder Sean McGurk. (Mirror) (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

4. Toon keen on Hughes

Newcastle United are interested in signing Will Hughes from Watford as they continue their search for a new midfielder. (The Sun) (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

