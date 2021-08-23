Burnley plot raid for frozen out EPL star, Leicester City ready bid for Clarets ace

The Clarets slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool, who scored in each half, but Burnley played on the front foot in spells, creating chances of their own, with Dwight McNeil a thorn in the side of Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite the Liverpool full back’s influence going forward.
And Dyche said: “It was a decent performance today, a tough place to come, with the crowd in the stadium and the noise and feel.
“I thought the players handled that really well and we gave a very good account of ourselves, particularly in the first half.
“We gave them a soft goal, certainly from our point of view, with the distances being wrong and not stopping the cross.
“We go in at half time in pretty good shape, the performance was good as I said, I thought we should have had a penalty on Dwight McNeil, but we know our record on those.
“Second half we started brightly, and the challenge is when you are one down you don’t want to go two.
”They scored on 60 minutes and it is tough because they had a good control on the game and we couldn’t break their rhythm and they grew.
”We finished really strongly as well so I was pleased with the mentality.”
