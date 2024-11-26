Burnley manager Scott Parker happy to see 'unbelievable human being' Massengo’ back
The 23-year-old midfielder, who has started just two games this season, had only trained for three days prior to Saturday's game, but Parker had no qualms about bringing him on to help see out a battling 1-0 win.
"He's a very good player. I was very familiar with Noah when I was manager of Fulham and Bournemouth when we used to play against him. I've always really liked him. He's had a bit of a tough time and at this present moment in time is probably lacking a few game minutes.
"He is an unbelievable human being; pure professional. You wouldn't realise in terms of a lack of game time. You wouldn't see any change in behaviours or habits in how he trains daily. And yeah, hopefully, he can try and get some minutes now. He's come off the back of an injury, and he's only really trained the last three days, so bringing him into that environment at that moment when I brought me in really said a lot about him - that was a tough game to come into, certainly with his circumstances."
Massengo came on for fellow Bristol City alumni Josh Brownhill in the 84th minute, and not for the first time this season, Parker had no hesitation in underlining his captain's importance.
“He's vitally important for us. I mean he's been vitally important since I've walked in here really. Unbelievable professional first and foremost, diligent, understands the game; he's a very clever player – probably doesn't need a lot of time being around me because he understands it. He's been a driving force for us.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.