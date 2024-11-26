Scott Parker is hopeful 'ultimate human being' Han-Noah Massengo can now get some minutes under his belt after returning to the side against Bristol City.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has started just two games this season, had only trained for three days prior to Saturday's game, but Parker had no qualms about bringing him on to help see out a battling 1-0 win.

"He's a very good player. I was very familiar with Noah when I was manager of Fulham and Bournemouth when we used to play against him. I've always really liked him. He's had a bit of a tough time and at this present moment in time is probably lacking a few game minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Han-Noah Massengo of Burnley battles for possession with Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on August 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

"He is an unbelievable human being; pure professional. You wouldn't realise in terms of a lack of game time. You wouldn't see any change in behaviours or habits in how he trains daily. And yeah, hopefully, he can try and get some minutes now. He's come off the back of an injury, and he's only really trained the last three days, so bringing him into that environment at that moment when I brought me in really said a lot about him - that was a tough game to come into, certainly with his circumstances."

Massengo came on for fellow Bristol City alumni Josh Brownhill in the 84th minute, and not for the first time this season, Parker had no hesitation in underlining his captain's importance.

“He's vitally important for us. I mean he's been vitally important since I've walked in here really. Unbelievable professional first and foremost, diligent, understands the game; he's a very clever player – probably doesn't need a lot of time being around me because he understands it. He's been a driving force for us.”