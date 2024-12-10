Burnley FC has confirmed the individual who ran onto the pitch during the game against Middlesbrough on Friday evening has been identified and banned from Turf Moor for life.

A club spokesperson said: “The police investigation is ongoing, and we await the outcome. However, entering the playing area is a criminal offence and taken extremely seriously by Burnley Football Club. This relates not only to keeping all players and officials safe but also to disrupting the game for all supporters. Burnley Football Club has a zero-tolerance policy for fans entering the playing area at Turf Moor and, as a result, any supporter who does so will be issued with a lifetime ban with immediate effect.”