Burnley manager Vincent Kompany. Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport.

The Clarets came from two goals down to defeat Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats took the lead in the 16th minute after Pritchard danced around Burnley’s defenders to play in Clarke before the ex-Leeds United man spotted Amad in acres of space, the Ivorian then slotted home a simple finish with Burnley left-back Vitinho nowhere to be seen.

Just three-and-a-half minutes later Dan Neil smashed home a second for Sunderland following Elliot Embleton’s cross from Burnley’s left-hand side.

However, in the second half, goals from Nathan Tella, substitute Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroruy completed a stunning comeback win on Wearside.

"I think pretty much every lesson we need to have football was in this game. I hated everything about the first half,” Kompany explained after the game. “How we turned up. Intensity and challenges. And it starts with that. Intensity and challenges. Running.

“You can have a bad day but the basics weren’t there. In the second half, that’s everything I love about the game. If you keep going and have that energy. You can see those balls. The first challenge and you can see the ball is freed up and then it’s the second one and the third one.

“And then you end up getting through and you get your wingers in positions. Everything I love about the game in the second half. A game of two halves is a good statement.”

“When your basics go I don’t think you need to mess about,” Kompany said when asked what he had told his players at half-time. “I can move as many magnets as I want on a tactics board but it’s pointless if we’re not doing the basics right.

"And to be fair, fair play to the lads because we haven’t really encountered this situation before this season. They have put their standards that high in terms of energy but you can’t mess about when you drop your basics.

