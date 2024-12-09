Burnley boss Scott Parker expects the rest of the Championship season to be “nip and tuck” after his side and table toppers Sheffield United both dropped points over the weekend.

Just three points currently separate the top four, with Middlesbrough and Blackburn – both six points behind the Clarets – making up the rest of the top six. And Parker said he can’t see any side pulling away as the season wears on.

“I’ve been in the division twice already, and it’s never been any different. It’s a competitive league, a relentless league; game after game after game. It'll be the team that are the most consistent, the team that is the most relentless.

Connor Roberts celebrates his equaliser against Middlesbrough. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

that gets there in the end. For the majority of the time in this division, it’s nip and tuck. This season won’t be decided [after the Middlesbrough game], it won’t be decided in three or four weeks. It will be decided at the end of it – who lasts the longest; and at the present moment in time, we’re in a good position.”

Connor Roberts sensational left-footed strike ensured the Clarets’s unbeaten home record remained intact. Parker has been extremely pleased with the Welsh star’s contribution this season.

“Connor Roberts is an international player; brings large parts of experience =, and also quality. I thought overall, like he has been for the majority of this season, he was very good.”

The Middlesbrough opener was only the seventh goal the Clarets have conceded this season. Defensive solidity is something Parker wanted to instil in his side from day one, and now that foundation is in place, they’re working on the attacking phase of the game.

“This is a brand new team that got put together in a last week of a transfer window. When you're trying to build teams, or you're trying to build anything in life, you're trying to build some core foundations, some core values, and some core habits and traits. That puts you in good stead for the journey that you're going on – whether that's one of my sons or whether that's, whatever it is, you're trying to instil some key traits and key values that they hold for the rest of their lives; give them a chance to be successful. And that's no different with the position I'm in really. So, of course, we've done a lot of work defensively because that's been our base and that's been our foundation. And I think also you're seeing elements of where we're pushing the attacking side. It’s been well documented, and rightly so; criticism of us in the attacking phase of the game – certainly early on – and we're now moving on to that really.”