If there’s one word you can almost guarantee to hear in a Scott Parker press conference at the moment, it’s “proud”.

The Clarets boss was full of praise for his side, once again, as they brushed aside a stubborn Stoke side to move up to second in the Championship.

Parker said watching his side throw their bodies in front of everything, even with the game practically won, showed to him just how honest a group of players he had under him.

Scott Parker celebrates the 2-0 victory over Stoke City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I just said [to the team], I have a lot of fun memories about the last 90 minutes. I said, and the fondest memory I have, I think, was on 87 minutes when we give the ball away; we're two-nil up, and the game's probably done to be honest with you in that sense. And as a team, as a group of group of men, they literally get down, every single one of them and protected [our goal] – these are the things that you need to build teams on.

"I’ve been around this for some time now. I've been in some very good teams. I've been in some poor teams. And I've also managed that as well. These are the fundamentals that you need to engrain in people. This team have got every bit of that. I'm extremely proud. I often say that I'm extremely proud; this team was put together in the last week of a transfer window. And every time they go out there, they seem to surprise me every single time. I'm extremely proud to be managing this team. We've still got a lot work to do; we’re very, very clear on that, and no doubt there may be some bumps in the road along the way. But I've got an honest bunch of men here, that have given their absolute everything to make a success of this year.”

A major part of that success in recent weeks has been squad strength. Just like against Coventry midweek, Parker made two changes for the trip to Stoke, with the alterations, just like in midweek, making no difference to the final outcome.

“I'm really pleased that I've got that option [to rotate]. Starting to see that we're in a position where I trust, and I can rotate, and trust the players who maybe have not played the week before. As a manager, that's always a conundrum, really. You're always a little bit nervous about that. The only way you're not nervous is if you trust in the players that you have, and I trust every single one of these players. So, that makes it easy for me. And I'm always trying to make decisions on how the opposition set up and what's best for this game, for us to go and execute.

"[The] subs coming on today, again, first class. And the boys coming in were first class as well. I thought [Zian] did very well when he came on; gave us something a bit different. Jay Rod was fantastic – three games in a week. All the boys, Hannibal coming on for five minutes; sometimes difficult to have a big impact in five minutes – as well, Brownie. So yeah, it was pleasing.”