Burnley FC boss Scott Parker disappointed with Derby draw
It was an eighth draw of the season for the Clarets – the fifth 0-0 – and it came against a Derby side who arrived at Turf Moor having lost their last three.
Parker said his side fell short in the final third, and towards the end of the game started making “poor decisions out of pure desperation”.
“The changing room is disappointed. [We] came here with one aim, to get the three points, wanting to win the game, and we just fell a little bit short really. Credit to Derby, they've come here and done a very good job, defensively. And we just
fell a bit short. The way the game is, in terms of the tactical detail, it’s a man for man game – and the game can sometimes look like it looked at times tonight. We just lacked a little bit in the final third in certain moments. You get one goal,
the game opens up, and maybe it's a bit different but we fell a little bit short on that really.
“We had some good opportunities in the first half, or certainly when the game was open we had some good opportunities. You get a goal up at that moment, and obviously the game probably looks a little bit different, and we're
sitting here with maybe a bigger scoreline. And then the longer it goes on, they shut up shop. From the start, they were disrupting the game, and the longer the game goes on, the anxiety in and around the stadium, the anxiety I
thought was reflected on the pitch, and then we start making poor decisions out of pure desperation. Every single one of them boys, you know the one thing I could never fault them on is their work effort or their endeavour – but at that
point we just start making poor decisions really; playing into their hands.”
