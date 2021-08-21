Burnley 'certainly' considering deal for winger, Aston Villa given green light to sign PSG star

The Clarets lost their first game of the season against Brighton last weekend, but despite the threat of picking up no points from their opening two matches, skipper Ben Mee has insisted that his side will remain calm.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “There will be no panic from us no matter what.

"It would be nice to get a win on the board early doors and we’re looking for that.

“We were obviously disappointed on Saturday, but there will be no panic from us whatsoever.

"There never is and there never will be. We believe in what we do and we will carry on doing that."

Burnley looked in dire straits when failing to win in their first seven games in the Premier League last season.

They only won one of their first five in 2016-17 and 2019-20 while having to wait until game number six for their first three points in 2018-19.

Those sequences might have sparked panic stations for some, but not for Burnley.

“A season like last season, which was backs to the walls, we stepped up and we always will do that," said Mee.

"We will always back ourselves, but we don’t want to be in a position where we are always chasing.

“We’ve got a tough first six or seven games, but we will be looking to pick up points for sure.”

