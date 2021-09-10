Burnley battle Rangers and Preston for defender, Pundit casts doubt over Clarets chase for ex-Celtic star

Assessing his side’s work in the window, the Clarets boss said: “I think overall it’s been a good one.

"I think we’re trying to remould the squad by bringing in players who are younger and newer to the challenge of what the Premier League brings. Hopefully they will do well.

“We’re trying to map out the strengths of what we have now and add in the next layer of players.

"I was after this years ago and we’re trying to address the investment situation which should have been made over the last couple of years, but we can’t do that all in one window.

“I think it’s been a good window and an important window. We want these players if they can’t hit the ground running to get up to speed with what we do very quickly.”

The new board and chairman Alan Pace promised to back Dyche, and were as good as their word, and Dyche is pleased to be on the same page as regards the importance of updating the oldest squad in the Premier League: "There’s still a business side to it, Alan and the people around him know that.

"We’ve invested this summer better and we’ve still brought in £11-12million with players going out, so there’s still a balance to it.

“It’s pleasing to me that there’s a bit more open mindedness about what can come next and I think everyone has bought into that.

“They have bought into the themes of what I have been speaking about for the last couple of years, there just wasn’t the investment there for the last couple of years.

“Now there’s more investment and we’ll see where it goes.

“We’re putting enough in to try and get better.”

