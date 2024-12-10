It will go down as yet another missed opportunity.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten home run, but two consecutive draws at Turf Moor have somewhat stalled the momentum gained from their four-game winning streak.

Not for the first time this season, Burnley failed to make their superior possession count as they struggled to create any real clear-cut opportunities.

Derby, who had lost their last three, got off to a bright start, with Kenzo Goudmijn firing over following a corner. Burnley came closest to breaking the deadlock, though, when Jeremy Sarmiento’s clever turn in the middle of the park led to him playing in Josh Brownhill, whose shot from outside the area forced a good save from Jacob Widell Zetterstrom.

Connor Roberts at the final whistle following Burnley's 0-0 draw with Derby County. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It was then Sarmiento’s turn to force a save from the Derby keeper, though his weak volley posed little trouble. Moments later, the Ecuadorian was back in the action, this time unleashing a more powerful effort, only for it to cannon off Brownhill and go behind.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, the Clarets were convinced they should have had a penalty when a shot from Brownhill appeared to strike Phillips’ arm, taking the ball away from an onrushing Josh Laurent. However, referee Andy Davies pointed for nothing more than a corner.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first, with neither team able to cause the other any problems in the final third. James Trafford was eventually called into action when Jerry Yates broke in behind Maxim Esteve, but the Rams striker couldn’t beat the outstretched hand of the Clarets’ keeper. The Rams striker should have done better with the rebound, skewing his strike wide from a tight angle.

Substitute Luca Koleosho, on for Laurent, maybe should have done better, too, when put through by Sarmiento midway through the half. As the Derby keeper raced to the meet the winger at the corner of the area, the Italian struck it straight against his body instead of attempting to take it around him.

As the game began to open up, Liam Thompson unleashed a powerful strike that whistled just over Trafford’s bar. Koleosho continued to trouble Derby’s left-hand side, delivering a clipped ball that fell to Sarmiento, whose half-volley was blocked by Ebou Adams. And it was Derby who nearly stole it at the death, as Marcus Harness' strike spun inches past Trafford’s post.

The Clarets will be hoping to rediscover their cutting edge ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich, with a tough run of three games following that against Watford, Sheffield United, and Middlesbrough.