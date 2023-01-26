Injury update on Manuel Benson and Johann Berg Gudmundsson ahead of Burnley's trip to Ipswich Town in the FA Cup

The duo have been absent from training at Gawthorpe this week as Vincent Kompany’s Clarets prepared for their fourth round tie against the Tractor Boys in Suffolk on Saturday.

Benson was seen leaving Turf Moor in a protective cast after sustaining an ankle injury following a robust challenge from West Bromwich Albion defender Conor Townsend in the 2-1 win over the Baggies last week.

The 25-year-old former Royal Antwerp forward, who is the club’s joint-leading scorer in all competitions, had tried to continue, having remained grounded for a while, but the substitute was eventually withdrawn in the last minute and replaced by Vitinho.

Gudmundsson, meanwhile, hasn’t been with the group since picking up a knock in training. The Icelandic international had appeared as a second half replacement for captain Jack Cork in the 1-0 success at home to Coventry City, but was ruled out for the game against Carlos Corberán’s play-off hopefuls.

The 32-year-old, who had starred for the visitors in the last round of the competition against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, had only recently opened up on the freedom he’d felt since putting his injury woes behind him.

"It has been a few tough years for me so to be on the pitch as much as possible and be training as much as possible, it is a privilege for me," Gudmundsson had said. "I am not getting any younger either so I just want to enjoy being on the pitch and helping the team and that is what I have been trying to do. When we are winning games that helps as well.

"I have been feeling really good, the work behind the scenes with the staff has been fantastic in helping me get back to the level I know I can be and I still have a few levels to go I think. I was out for quite a time so it has been getting used to the rhythm and how we want to play. The team is evolving and we as players as evolving as well.

