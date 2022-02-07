Injury latest from Sean Dyche ahead of visit of Manchester United

Ashley Barnes has been out since the end of October with a thigh injury, but, while he is short on game time, he could return to the group after the best part of a month back training.

However, Charlie Taylor looks like missing his third-successive game with a knock to his foot, while Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain on the sidelines.

Burnley do, however, have former United youngster Josh Brownhill back from suspension.

Josh Brownhill

Dyche said: "Johann Gudmundsson is making a good recovery from appendicitis, but he's still going to be probably a few weeks, Vyds the same coming back from his hernia that needed doing.

"Barnesy is coming back and might get around the group, still needs more game time, but he's been training with us for three or four weeks now so he's up to general speed.

"Maxwel will get fitter and sharper, Wout will get more used to what we do.