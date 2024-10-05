Injured duo return to the bench as Burnley name starting line-up for Preston North End derby
Burnley’s head coach keeps faith with the side that edged past Plymouth Argyle 1-0 on Tuesday night to make it five games unbeaten.
The positive news is that Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming are both fit to return, albeit they’re only named on the bench.
Owen Dodgson and Andreas Hountondji are the two to drop out of Burnley’s squad.
Joe Worrall remains sidelined with an impact injury alongside the longer-term absentees Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor.
Preston, meanwhile, make two changes from the midweek 3-0 win against Watford.
One is enforced, as Milutin Osmajic serves the first game of his eight-match ban for biting, while Stefan Thordarson also drops out. Brad Potts and Emil Riis are the two men to take their place.
TEAMS
Burnley: Trafford, Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Hannibal, Koleosho, Anthony, Foster
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Roberts, Laurent, Massengo, Agyei, Sarmiento, Flemming, Rodriguez
PNE: Woodman, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Potts, Brady, McCann, Whiteman, Frokjaer, Riis
Subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Stewart, Ledson, Thordarson, Okkels, Holmes, Best, Bowler
Referee: Gavin Ward
