In profile: The EIGHT players being linked with a move to Burnley

The Clarets have yet to add to their squad — as the winter window creeps past the halfway point — but are a man down after losing striker Chris Wood to relegation rivals Newcastle United.

The New Zealander made his debut for Eddie Howe's side in a 1-1 draw against Watford at St James's Park after the Magpies triggered a £25m release clause in his contract last week.

Burnley have until the 31st to reinvest the cash in a bid to dilute the threat of relegation. The Clarets, under Sean Dyche, have are in the middle of their sixth successive season in the Premier League, and their seventh in the last eight campaigns.

They are, however, rock bottom with 11 points after 17 games, three points adrift of Watford, who they are due to host on Tuesday evening, having played two games fewer.

Here are the players who are being linked with a move to Turf Moor.

1. Kristian Pedersen Club: Birmingham City. Age: 27. Position: Defender. Nationality: Denmark. Appearances this season: 20. Clean sheets: 7. Tackle success rate: 74%. Yellow cards: 5. Man of the match: 2. WhoScored rating: 6.95. Value: £3,000,000.

2. Jason Knight Club: Derby County. Age: 20. Position: Midfielder. Nationality: Ireland. Appearances this season: 20. Goals: 2. Assists: 2. Yellow cards: 1. Man of the match: 1. WhoScored rating: 6.71. Value: £5,400,000.

3. Seko Fofana Club: RC Lens. Age: 26. Position: Midfielder. Nationality: Ivory Coast. Appearances this season: 22. Goals: 8. Assists: 0. Yellow cards: 1. Man of the match: 2. WhoScored rating: 7.09. Value: £22,950,000.

4. Andy Carroll Former club: Reading. Age: 33. Position: Forward. Nationality: England. Appearances this season: 8. Goals: 2. Assists: 1. Yellow cards: 0. Man of the match: 0. WhoScored rating: 6.85. Value: Free.