Johann Berg Gudmundsson wins a header

In pictures: Oldham Athletic 0 Burnley 2

Second half goals from Jay Rodriguez and Lewis Richardson sealed victory for Burnley against Oldham Athletic in a pre-season friendly.

By Dan Black
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 3:28 pm

After a goalless first half - and wholesale changes for the Clarets at the break - Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 56th minute at Boundary Park.

The striker turned the ball home from close range after defender Bobby Thomas guided Dwight McNeil's corner goalwards.

Sean Dyche's side extended their advantage a minute later when Richardson pounced on a loose ball to beat the Latics' trialist goalkeeper.

First half: Peacock-Farrell, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Cork, Benson, Glennon, Barnes, Richardson.

Second half: Norris, Lowton, Collins, Thomas, Taylor, Gudmundsson (Gomez), Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Richardson (Thompson).

Attendence: 2,071 (982)

1.

Ben Mee challenges for the ball

2.

Sean Dyche watches on from the sidelines

3.

Josh Benson looks to win the ball

4.

Lewis Richardson looks to set the Clarets on the front foot

Burnley
