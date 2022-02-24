"If I can help keep Burnley in the Premier League, that's the best thing for me," says local lad Jay Rodriguez

The Burnley-born striker, who has a strong emotional attachment having climbed through the ranks, broke into the senior side as a teenager under Owen Coyle during the 2008-09 campaign as the club started its ascent to the top flight.

The ex-ball boy at Turf Moor featured for the final quarter-of-an-hour at Wembley, replacing Scotsman Steven Thompson, as the Clarets saw off Sheffield United to re-join England's elite.

Rodriguez played in two League Cup ties the following term - against Hartlepool and Barnsley - before being loaned out to the Tykes and spending his time at Oakwell from January onwards.

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is fouled by Emerson Royal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England.

The England cap made his Premier League debut for Southampton, and went on to represent West Brom, before making his return in the summer of 2019 and finally making his Burnley bow at this level at home to the Saints.

Now the 32-year-old wants to keep the club he supported as a kid at the highest height. "It's such a big thing; my family and friends all support Burnley. It's not just me, the lads in the dressing room give everything every time.

"I think it's important to keep this club at the top, I think it deserves to be here. It's a big pressure, but it's a good thing that I can help have an effect.

"It would be massive. Since I've come back the biggest thing has always been to stay in the league. We've worked hard over the years and the club deserves to be in the Premier League."

Jay Rodriguez of Burnley misses a chance during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on February 23, 2022 in Burnley, England.

Rodriguez, who netted the 100th goal of his career against Manchester United earlier this month, added: "If I can help keep Burnley in the Premier League, that's the best thing for me.

"It doesn't just affect me, it's my family, friends and people that I know. Every lad in the changing room feels that because some have been here for a long time. They know how much it means.