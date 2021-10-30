'I'd be worried' - Paul Merson delivers concerning Burnley verdict ahead of 'massive' Brentford clash

Sean Dyche, manager of Burnley. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Clarets are winless in their first nine Premier League matches this term, and currently find themselves languishing in the relegation zone, three points adrift of safety.

For their part, Saturday’s opponents Brentford have started brightly, and have taken 12 points from their opening nine outings.

But Merson is of the opinion Sean Dyche’s men must dig deep to earn a first victory of the campaign – or it could spell trouble for their top flight status.

Speaking to on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday in the build-up to the match, the pundit said: “I think this is a massive, massive football game for them today.

"I know Brentford are playing well, I know they’re flying, but Burnley have to highlight this game. If they get beat here today, I would start worrying about Burnley. That’s no disrespect to Brentford, but Brentford won’t have played against much like this in the Premier League.

"No wins in nine – I know they’ve been competitive, they’re always competitive. That is Burnley.

"But I think they have to win this football match. For the first time since they’ve been up, I’d be worried about Burnley in the Premier League this year if they fail to win this game today.