Iceland international winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson set to return to Burnley squad at Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton on Boxing Day

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to return to the Burnley squad for the first time since October at Everton on Boxing Day.

The winger, who suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Iceland, has only featured in four of the Clarets’ 18 Premier League games so far this season - the last in the 1-0 win against Everton at Turf Moor.

But, after completing an hour behind closed doors last Tuesday, the former Charlton man played a full 90 minutes for the Under 23s on Saturday.

And Sean Dyche said, ahead of the trip to Goodison Park: “He’s looked sharp in training.

“I’m delighted he got his 90 minutes in. I’ve spoken to him, and he said he felt great.

“One of our staff went down and said he looked good and fit and well.

“It’s another body coming back to full fitness. He’s someone who’s done very well, historically, and then he’s got to fight to his back into the group.

"I certainly would like to think he will get involved in the squad but whether he is in literally, he will certainly be with us.”

Jeff Hendrick, who scored the winner at Everton two years ago, misses the game through suspension after picking up his fifth booking at Bournemouth on Saturday, while Aaron Lennon missed training on Monday with an illness.

However, Dyche said: “Hopefully he’ll recover, so we’re getting back to where we want to be”

The players who played on Saturday, having had knocks going into the game - Ashley Westwood, Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes - all came through unscathed: "The lads who have been struggling came through okay, Barnesy, Westy and Woody all came through the game."

Ben Gibson remains out with a groin problem which forced him out in the warm up ahead of the Newcastle game: ”I don't think he will make the next game against Everton.

"It is not a serious one but just a niggly one and it hasn't settled so we are just having to be a bit careful. It is not long term."