I watched Burnley's new signing Lesley Ugochukwu play for Southampton - here's what to expect

Burnley added some much-needed bolstering to their midfield ranks last night when they confirmed the capture of Lesley Ugochukwu.

The 21-year-old arrives from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, committing his long-term future to the club by penning a five-year contract.

Despite coming from Stamford Bridge, the Frenchman actually played more for Southampton last season during his loan spell than he did for Chelsea during his two-year spell.

Ugochukwu made 31 appearances for the Saints last season as they were relegated straight back to the Championship.

We caught up with George Rees-Julian, who covers the Saints for the Daily Echo, to get a greater insight into what Burnley fans can expect from their new man:

How would you sum up Ugochukwu's season with Southampton?

Ugochukwu arrived to much excitement but struggled at first, and subsequently lost his spot in the team, and sometimes the matchday squad until Russell Martin was sacked in December. He was handed a chance to get back into the team at Fulham, with Ivan Juric watching from the stands, and impressed. From there, he was a regular in the team and looked decent in a side that was clearly struggling. He had moments where he too was poor, but I think that was down to the squad being utterly shot of confidence. In a team with greater structure, I think he can thrive in the Premier League. He left as a better player than he was when he arrived.

Ugochukwu made 31 appearances on loan with Southampton last season (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

What sort of midfielder is he? A 6 or an 8? Strengths and weaknesses?

He was more of a six at Saints - they had to keep players back and Mateus Fernandes was the only midfielder with a licence to move around. Even with that, he was often pushed furthest forward for long kicks because of his height. His main strength, not that he got to show it too often, was a willingness to get on the ball and drive at space when available. A strength he might need to call on at Burnley was his seemingly strong mindset - he didn't disappear that often, even when Saints were getting thumped.

He's still only 21, does he have a high ceiling?

At 21, he can become a very good Premier League midfielder - I do wonder if another potential relegation battle could hold him back though, as he might need to focus on stopping opposition rather than causing them problems. His size means he can be a problem, and I suspect Burnley will do a better job of playing to his strengths than Russell Martin did. If Burnley go down, I don't think it will be for a lack of quality from Ugochukwu.

Is this the sort of signing Burnley need to be making if they're serious about survival?

In terms of being a signing who can keep them up, I'm not sure. It didn't happen for Saints, but they would have been better if he was in the team for the whole season. I look at what Sunderland are doing, signing players like Granit Xhaxa, and struggle to see Burnley competing. Maybe that's because Saints were so bad at adapting after promotion - not a single player from the promotion team made the jump up successfully. If Burnley avoid Ugochukwu being one of their marquee signings, and go after more proven players too, then it's a positive. They really should look at what Saints did and do the opposite.

