'I understand': Scott Parker responds to Burnley fans that booed after frustrating QPR stalemate

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 27th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
Scott Parker admits he has sympathy with the Burnley fans who vented their frustration following the goalless draw with QPR.
Scott Parker makes 'best performance' claim despite Burnley's frustrating goalless draw with QPR

The final whistle was greeted by some boos by the Turf Moor faithful on Saturday as the Clarets failed to make their dominance pay against their lowly opponents.

Despite dominating with 75 per cent possession and 22 shots on goal, Parker’s men were unable to find that all-important breakthrough.

Despite the result, Burnley remain second in the table and are unbeaten in their last night games.

It’s not, however, the first time Burnley have struggled for a killer edge in the final third, having scored just eight goals in their last 10 games.

When asked if he can understand the fans’ frustration, Parker said: “For sure, I understand everyone’s frustration. I think if the players could boo and I could boo…there’s a frustration there, I get it, totally.

“I always judge a human being and a team on when they cross a line they give you absolutely everything. While I feel gutted for every one of those players, they crossed that line and gave literally everything in their power.

Scott Parker. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Scott Parker. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Now of course there are always elements and I will always be the first to be critical in certain moments, but when they’re trying and show pure desire, pure passion, I will never, never sit here and criticise. Even if we had lost the game 2-0.

“I will be critical in certain moments if we show a lack of quality, but those players were brilliant in that sense.”

