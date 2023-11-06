'I trust fully': Vincent Kompany addresses Burnley's lack of a cutting edge following Crystal Palace blank
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after his Burnley side failed to find the back of the net against Crystal Palace on Saturday despite producing 17 shots on goal.
When asked if that was down to bad luck, good goalkeeping or a lack of quality, Kompany admits it was a mixture of factors.
“It’s a bit of everything. Quality? I wouldn’t say,” he said.
“You have to do a lot to put yourself into those positions, that’s a quality as well, but I trust fully we have the players to finish those chances. But today that little bit of something didn’t get us over the line.”
The Clarets were ultimately made to pay for their lack of a cutting edge as they fell to a cruel 2-0 defeat, despite playing well.
It means Kompany’s side have now lost all six home games this season.
The Burnley boss now has a job on his hands to pick up his players ahead of a daunting trip to Arsenal next week.
“It’s tough because you want to call out the facts, which is that a mistake cost us. But at the same time you don’t want players to lose their confidence,” Kompany added.
“They’ve worked really hard in every game, they’ve worked really hard behind the scenes, they’re getting the performance for it but to get the reward, you’re just going to have to stick at it, learn faster or improve faster and make sure you don’t expose yourself to anything to give yourself a chance of winning these games.”