'I see him': Burnley boss Scott Parker makes big confession about Luca Koleosho's best role

Scott Parker has confessed he sees Luca Koleosho most effective on the left wing, despite deploying him on the right for the majority of the season.

The 20-year-old caught the eye last season when he started on the left wing under Vincent Kompany in the Premier League.

So far this season in the Championship, however, the wide man has played on the other side, while Jaidon Anthony and Jeremy Sarmiento have been rotated on the left.

Some mixed displays from Koleosho has led to some fans speculating whether he would be better off back in his favoured position.

Parker concurs Koleosho is most effective on the left, but due to certain “dynamics”, he’s had to play on the right so far this term.

When asked if playing on the right gets the most out of Koleosho, Parker said: “Probably not, no. I see him as a left sided midfielder.

“Due to current dynamics of the squad and where we are, due to injuries, Jaidon as well – he’s on two goals and two assists – he’s built up that relationship there…

HULL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Luca Koleosho of Burnley reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City AFC and Burnley FC at MKM Stadium on October 23, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Luca probably is better coming off the left, I do see that. But where we currently are, he’s in that position, which he can play by the way.

“He’s probably going outside you a bit more rather than inside, but that’s exactly it. That’s the predicament we’re currently in and he’s doing a very good job.”

It was then put to Parker that Anthony or Sarmiento could perhaps move over to the right, allowing Koleosho to revert to his favoured role.

“That has been a consideration, but obviously Jeremy has had two international breaks where he comes back into the building on a Friday and we have a game on the Saturday,” Parker responded.

“In two situations he’s not been selectable because he’s not been here and then unfortunately he recently picked up an injury which kept him out of a couple of games as well.

“But he’s back now and we brought him on against Millwall at the weekend, which was a big positive. That gives us options for sure and it’s certainly something for us to look at.

“It gives me options to maybe look at different things on that top line.”

With so many players out injured, many of them attacking ones, the Clarets also lack variation in the final third.

The picture would certainly look a lot different were the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Nathan Redmond and Lyle Foster all available.

You’ve just named four players there, you have them back and all of a sudden it makes a massive, big impact on the team,” Parker said.

“These are players that are extremely good players and the club have invested good money in. They have talent, but unfortunately we’ve not had them available.

“Hence why in certain moments we’ve had to mix it around a little bit or work out what the best way to go is.

“Due to those circumstances, the players have done extremely well and have been playing very well. There are obviously now bits we need to keep nudging along.”