‘I just want to take this moment’: Burnley chairman Alan Pace reflects on ‘unforgettable’ campaign

The club’s chairman has released a statement reflecting on the past 12 months after the Clarets took the Championship by storm following last season’s relegation.

Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley lost just three games all season, finishing the campaign on 101 points.

It’s been an unforgettable season for all involved and Burnley’s chief has now spoken of his pride at what has unravelled since last May.

“When I cast my mind back to 12 months ago and look back on the year that’s gone by, I couldn’t have imagined or predicted how far we’d have come and I don’t think many people could,” Pace wrote.

“There have been so many significant changes over the past year and landmark moments too. From relegation, we then welcomed Vincent into the club, along with his coaching staff and in the summer 16 new players. Five more would go on to join us in the January window.

“After hitting top spot with a win against Norwich City in October, we’d remain there for the rest of the season, a feat that is down to the hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes, and the passion and dedication shown to the team by every single Clarets fan.

Pace has released the statement following Burnley's 'unforgettable' title win

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here and I hope that you are too. We’ve witnessed some phenomenal football with last minute winners, a title win at Ewood Park and many more magical moments.

“I just want to take this moment to say thank you to all involved. To you, the fans, it’s for your magnificent support both home and away. Cheering the team on, embracing new heroes, and welcoming them with open arms. I’ve quickly learned how much football is a game for the fans, and we can’t express how grateful we are for you being with us on every step of the journey.

“I’d like to thank all Burnley FC employees and volunteers who work tirelessly at both Turf Moor and the training ground - it truly is a team effort on and off the field.”

While there’s been much to celebrate at Turf Moor, Pace knows Kompany and his staff won’t be resting on their laurels as they prepare for their first season in the top flight.

“Now, we’ll all pull together and prepare for the Premier League where I’m confident that there will be even more momentous days to come that will be enjoyed by everyone,” Pace added.

“I can feel that the excitement is building around the town again, and it has been for a number of months due to how successful Vincent and the team have been.

“That’s a great feeling to experience, and plans are ongoing as we look to build towards the top flight within the club.

“The Premier League fixtures for next season are released at 9am on Thursday, June 15 and like the rest of you, I’ll be eagerly anticipating seeing who we’ll kick off the campaign against.