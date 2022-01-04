"I have never lost belief in these players, I won’t do" - Sean Dyche

Sean Dyche

One win in the opening 17 games has left the Clarets 18th in the table, two points adrift of Watford, with a gap now of eight points to Leeds United in 16th, following Sunday's 3-1 reverse at Elland Road.

In a season where, as Dyche has often noted, the "details" have been lacking in both boxes, the loss at Leeds was more a case of Marcelo Bielsa's side having more edge and desire on the day.

It is not something that can often be levelled at a Dyche side in his time at Burnley, but he retains his faith in the dressing room, with 21 games to play: "I have never lost belief in these players, I won’t do.

"I have never lost pride in them, the respect I have for them is enormous.

"Many of them have played a part in taking the club where it has got to, and I will never forget that.

"But realities are realities. We are we are, and it needs us to take responsibility now more than ever."

Dyche feels a lack of confidence means some of the players are leaving their teammates to deal with situations on the pitch, as he explained: "We are making little moments into big moments.

"The reaction to it and the way you are trying to read the game, when you are not confident and the team is not full of confidence, you react slower and look at a situation and leave a player to deal with a situation.

"When they deal with it, that’s fine, if they don’t, you are not quite as alive as you would be when you are free flowing and winning games.

"Equally on the attacking side, when you are not finding moments, people don’t react and anticipate.

"We have to find that, in and out of possession, especially when you smell trouble of a problem.

"You have to react defensively and in the attacking third you need to play freely, and that comes from the momentum of winning and performing.