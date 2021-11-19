'I fancy them' - Paul Merson delivers score prediction for Burnley clash vs Crystal Palace

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Clarets are currently 18th in the table after stringing together a run of just one defeat in their last five Premier League matches, and picked up their first win of the season with a recent 3-1 victory over Brentford.

For their part, Palace have arrested a sluggish start, and are looking for a third straight win when they travel to Turf Moor having beaten Wolves and Manchester City in their last two outings.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s clash, Merson is optimistic about their chances of making it nine points from the last nine available.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said: “Crystal Palace are doing brilliantly under Patrick Vieira, I've really liked watching them in the Premier League this season. They have pace, skill and lots of energy in the team and judging by what we've seen so far, I fancy them to keep it going.

“Burnley are also coming on the back of a positive result against Chelsea, but they got absolutely battered on the night despite nicking a draw. They hung in there ultimately, so it was a good point for them.

"I expect Palace to win this one and keep their good run going in the Premier League.”

Merson has forecast a 2-1 Burnley defeat.