The home side were superior in every department as they painted the county claret and blue following a 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor.

It was the first time since February 1965 that the club had beaten their arch rivals by such a margin when Brian O'Neil, Alex Elder and a Willie Irvine double secured a 4-1 victory at Ewood Park in the top tier.

An Ashley Barnes brace — the first for Burnley in this meeting since Irvine's — capped a fine afternoon for the hosts, while Anass Zaroury netted his sixth goal of the campaign in all competitions in-between.

"It's one thing to do well, but it's another thing to do well in these types of games," he said. "I've been involved in many of these encounters and you can't really predict how they go.

"They can go in all different directions, like finals a little bit. What they've done today is something they can grow with and it should give them confidence.

"It is the game everyone has been speaking about since day one and I am so happy for them. I am happy it's done so we can move on with the rest of the league but it is our own trophy. These types of games, they deserve the importance we have given it."

The Manchester City legend showed exactly what the result meant to him at full-time, marching towards the home fans in the David Fishwick Stand and beating the air in celebration.

The 36-year-old Manager of the Month for October, who played 24 times in the Manchester derby for City, admitted that the occasion exceeded all expectations as they returned to the top of the Championship ahead of the break for the World Cup.

He said: "One thing in England is that everyone has got to try and beat the traffic so the stadium can empty a little bit early. It's a very UK thing. You go to the cinema and somebody has got to beat traffic.

"To see the stadium full from the first minute to the last minute, that's what I love. I enjoyed it afterwards with the supporters as well which, to me, added to the occasion!