'I didn't like leaving the house': Former Burnley loanee opens up on battle with anxiety and depression
The 44-year-old, who made 40 appearances for the Clarets during the 2003/04 season, scoring six times, has told BBC Sport the extent of abuse and bullying over his appearance left him reluctant to leave the house.
Chadwick, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, won the Premier League title at Old Trafford playing alongside the likes of David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.
But it was during this time the abuse was at its height for Chadwick.
"As a 19, 20-year-old it should have been the best time of my life,” he told BBC Sport.
“But for a period of time I didn't want to go to the shops, I didn't want to go out with my friends… I would just want to stay at home because I was so scared that people would talk about the way that I looked.”
It was on the pitch, however, where Chadwick was able to escape the negativity.
“Football was always the place where I felt free, the place where I didn't think about anything else,” he added.
“I think it was away from the game that it affected me more and it was something that I became obsessed with internally.
“I didn't like leaving the house because, in my mind, I would just be abused or teased about the way I looked when, in reality, that wouldn't be the case.”
Chadwick, who went on to play for the likes of Stoke City and MK Dons, was finally able to come to terms with his depression once he stepped away from Old Trafford.
He added: “I wasn't able to speak about it to anyone – not even my family, my friends.
“It was something that I kept so deep inside and probably felt helpless, in a way, because I just didn't know how to deal with it and I just wanted it to stop, really.
“It wasn't until I came away from Manchester United and the spotlight's not on you as much that I was able to rebuild my confidence and live a really happy life.”
Now, Chadwick has written an autobiography entitled Not Just a Pretty Face that details the highs and lows of his career.
The 44-year-old, who retired in 2014 following a stint with hometown club Cambridge United, now works for a company that organises fun football events for children and encourages them into the sport.
