HUGE three points for Burnley vs Everton at Turf Moor — recap
It might not be ‘do or die’ for Burnley — but the outcome of Wednesday night’s game at home to Everton could have a huge say on the race for survival in the Premier League.
The Toffees, in 17th place, are currently four points above the Clarets with 10 games left to play, while Roy Hodgson’s Watford are sandwiched in-between.
The visitors haven’t won on the road in 12 attempts and Burnley have only triumphed once in eight games against the remaining sides in the bottom seven.
Burnley 3 Everton 2
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:26
Full-time: Burnley 3 Everton 2
Burnley claim a vital three points at Turf Moor
That was close
Rondon volleys goalwards and, with Pope rooted to the spot, the ball trickles wide of the upright.
Substitution
Rondon replaces Holgate
GOAL: Burnley 3 Everton 2
Vydra pulls the back for Cornet who puts Burnley back ahead.
Substitution
Lennon is replaced by McNeil for the Clarets.
Substitution
Weghorst is replaced by Vydra for the Clarets.
Weghorst rolls the ball into Cornet, whose shot is flicked over the bar by Pickford.
Yellow card
Lowton booked for an off-the-ball incident with Richarlison.
Substitution
Lowton replaces Roberts for the Clarets while Gordon’s replacement is Gray.
Stunning block
Collins gives the ball away cheaply, Everton break, and Tarkowski gets across to make an outstanding block to deny Gordon. Branthwaite heads over from the resulting corner.