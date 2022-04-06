HUGE three points for Burnley vs Everton at Turf Moor — recap

It might not be ‘do or die’ for Burnley — but the outcome of Wednesday night’s game at home to Everton could have a huge say on the race for survival in the Premier League.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 9:49 pm

The Toffees, in 17th place, are currently four points above the Clarets with 10 games left to play, while Roy Hodgson’s Watford are sandwiched in-between.

The visitors haven’t won on the road in 12 attempts and Burnley have only triumphed once in eight games against the remaining sides in the bottom seven.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Dwight McNeil of Burnley is put under pressure by Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley 3 Everton 2

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:26

Full-time: Burnley 3 Everton 2

Burnley claim a vital three points at Turf Moor

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:20

That was close

Rondon volleys goalwards and, with Pope rooted to the spot, the ball trickles wide of the upright.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:15

Substitution

Rondon replaces Holgate

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:15

GOAL: Burnley 3 Everton 2

Vydra pulls the back for Cornet who puts Burnley back ahead.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:13

Substitution

Lennon is replaced by McNeil for the Clarets.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:08

Substitution

Weghorst is replaced by Vydra for the Clarets.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:08

Save

Weghorst rolls the ball into Cornet, whose shot is flicked over the bar by Pickford.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:04

Yellow card

Lowton booked for an off-the-ball incident with Richarlison.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 21:01

Substitution

Lowton replaces Roberts for the Clarets while Gordon’s replacement is Gray.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 20:54

Stunning block

Collins gives the ball away cheaply, Everton break, and Tarkowski gets across to make an outstanding block to deny Gordon. Branthwaite heads over from the resulting corner.

