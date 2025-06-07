'Huge risk': Burnley's big transfer dilemma laid bare by chief of relegated Premier League side

Burnley were often accused of lacking Premier League experience during their last season in the top flight – which ended in a miserable relegation with just 24 points.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, the Clarets – under Vincent Kompany – looked to target the European market for young, hungry and up-and-coming talent, with the likes of Maxime Esteve, Wilson Odobert and Zeki Amdouni all signing.

While there’s no doubting their quality, the Clarets did lack some steeliness and Premier League know-how. That, however, comes at a huge cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That point has been detailed by Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton, who saw his side relegated back to the Championship after just one season in the top flight.

Like Burnley last time out, the Tractor Boys spent over £100m on new signings in a bid to make up the gap. But only three of their 12 summer signings – Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson and former Claret Dara O’Shea – had a significant number of Premier League appearances to their name though.

Seven of the 12, meanwhile, had spent the previous season in the Championship.

One of the biggest criticisms levelled at Ipswich this season by their own fans has been that shortage of experience. But as Ashton explains, there’s one thing finding those players, it’s another thing persuading them to sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Ashton, CEO of Ipswich Town, pictured with Ed Sheeran (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

"We looked at our team at certain points in the season and we looked at the amount of Premier League minutes that we had compared with even the likes of the Crystal Palace. The gulf was huge,” he told the East Anglian Daily Times.

“The reality is though, when you are recruiting Premier League experience, it comes at a cost.

“And it's not necessarily the cost of the season that you're in the Premier League. These contracts run for three, four, five years. You look at the likes of Chelsea and they sign players on six, seven, eight-plus year contracts.

“If we sign an experienced player on a big salary that we can handle in the Premier League – a challenge, but we can handle it – then they, along with every member of staff, every player in this football club, would have to agree to a [wage] reduction down into the Championship. Our cost base has to flow in line with our revenues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But when you want to sign that experienced player, nine times out of 10, they will not take the reduction. And I can understand that because they're an experienced Premier League player. But that would put this football club at huge risk, because that liability sticks.

“I could not look my owners, and more importantly the fans in the face and say that I took the risk of permanently damaging your football club by doing that.

“We cannot risk this football club. It’s too special. Not under my tenure. This football club has gone into administration in the past. I’m not taking it there.

“I'll be brave and bold. I promise you I'll be brave and bold. My team will tell you that. Our lawyers tell me, every time they speak to us, ‘christ, you push the boundaries’. But there's a difference between pushing and knowingly breaking boundaries that harm the long-term future of this club. And we're here for the long term.”