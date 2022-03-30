How will Burnley line-up against Manchester City?

And as we await Sean Dyche’s pre-match press briefing, and update on his players’ fitness, as things stand, it looks like the Clarets could be down to the bare bones in the centre back area.

Skipper Ben Mee has missed the last two games after coming off before half-time against Leicester at the start of the month after

"a knock, a very tiny hairline kind of situation on his fibula, which is non weight-bearing, but it still needs taking care of.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's XI to face Manchester City?

Dyche said before the trip to Brentford three weeks ago: "The good thing is that you can still keep up some form of fitness after the initial period on the grass, nowadays there are different ways around it. It's just that situation if you get another knock then it damages it further. It's a real blow to him and us because we thought it was just a knock and it's ended up being more than that, though it's not anything too drastic. It just needs a little extra time to calm down.”

However, is it worth risking the former City youth team captain, bearing in mind the two games which follow, at home to Everton and at Norwich?

Nathan Collins sits out the City game through suspension after picking up Burnley’s first Premier League red card since January 2019, so that would leave James Tarkowski and Kevin Long – with Long having not featured since last February.

The full backs are expected to pick themselves again, with Erik Pieters nursing a knee injury, while Connor Roberts is currently keeping Matt Lowton out of the side.

A number of fans would like to see Jack Cork back in the midfield for a modicum of composure on the ball – but will Dyche stick with 4-4-2 or try and thicken up the midfield to counter City and play Cork, Josh Brownhill and Ashley Westwood?

Maxwel Cornet got in behind City at the Etihad and should have scored, in a spell where Brownhill also missed a big chance, so you would like to see the manager go in with two forwards.