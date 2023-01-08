Vincent Kompany’s Clarets made it seven wins on the bounce in all competitions as Manuel Benson and ‘superstar’ Anass Zaroury scored two goals apiece at the Vitality Stadium.

Ryan Christie had equalised for the Cherries in the first half while Dominic Solanke pulled a goal back for the hosts early in the second half to make it 3-2, but it was the Championship leaders who held on to progress on the South Coast.

Attention now turns to the fourth round draw - so here’s all the important details you need to know.

GILLINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: The FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham and Leicester City at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Gillingham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

When does the draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4-05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

How can I watch?

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Manuel Benson of Burnley FC scores his teams fourth goal and his second of the game during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

How much prize money is on offer?

Burnley collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term — but only up to and including the fourth round.

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30. This means Burnley’s Championship fixture away to Millwall will be rescheduled.

What are the ball numbers?

