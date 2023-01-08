How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw as Burnley join Manchester United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Spurs in the hat
Burnley put their name in the hat for the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup after beating Premier League AFC Bournemouth 4-2.
Vincent Kompany’s Clarets made it seven wins on the bounce in all competitions as Manuel Benson and ‘superstar’ Anass Zaroury scored two goals apiece at the Vitality Stadium.
Ryan Christie had equalised for the Cherries in the first half while Dominic Solanke pulled a goal back for the hosts early in the second half to make it 3-2, but it was the Championship leaders who held on to progress on the South Coast.
Attention now turns to the fourth round draw - so here’s all the important details you need to know.
When does the draw take place?
The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4-05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.
How can I watch?
The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.
How much prize money is on offer?
Burnley collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.
Are there replays in this season’s competition?
Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term — but only up to and including the fourth round.
When do fourth round ties take place?
The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, January 27 and Monday, January 30. This means Burnley’s Championship fixture away to Millwall will be rescheduled.
What are the ball numbers?
1 Preston North End2 Brighton & Hove Albion3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion4 Manchester City or Chelsea5 Stockport County or Walsall6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley7 Tottenham Hotspur8 Derby County or Barnsley9 Cardiff City or Leeds United10 West Ham United11 Burnley12 Wrexham13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers14 Aston Villa or Stevenage15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic16 Oxford United or Arsenal17 Fleetwood Town18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers19 Grimsby Town20 Blackpool21 Leicester City22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City23 Bristol City or Swansea City24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City25 Fulham26 Southampton27 Sheffield United28 Sunderland29 Sheffield Wednesday30 Manchester United31 Reading32 Ipswich Town