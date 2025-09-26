How Scott Parker is turning Burnley's daunting start to the season into a positive

Burnley’s daunting start to the season has provided the perfect preparation to tackle Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.

That’s according to Clarets boss Scott Parker, whose side have already faced Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool in their opening five games of the campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for Burnley, who will be pleased with their four-point return which sees them sit outside the relegation zone at this early juncture in the season.

Burnley’s tough start under Vincent Kompany saw them playing catch-up two years ago, which they never recovered from. But Parker believes it could be the making of them this time around.

“There’s no denying that when the fixtures come out you look at it and it was definitely a tough start for us, for sure,” he said.

“But I never had any thoughts of the what-ifs. I lived my life a long while ago never thinking what-if.

“You think what-if and it can be a long road for us, so I knew there were challenges but again there aren't really many easy fixtures in this division.

Burnley boss Scott Parker (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“They come thick and fast and every fixture you can look at at any moment in time I think is a difficult one really. We’ll take on those challenges.

“We may fall short sometimes for sure, in fact we're definitely going to fall short but trust me we'll go and face them head-on.”

When asked if Burnley’s challenging early fixtures could actually turn out to be a positive, Parker added: “Definitely. I've seen that already really because we have faced some problems and some issues.

“At Old Trafford only two weeks ago, the first 30 minutes the scoreline could have been anything, it could have been drastic, it could have been two or three.

“But we managed to survive in that moment and then we have that something about us to get ourselves back in the game. Quickly after that they score straight away again, which is another dent for us.

“This is a side that only lost two football matches last season, so there’s always learning for me. What's our reaction going to be like when we go and lose a game or we go down in a game?

“At this present moment in time, like last year, this team have constantly shown me traits which make me think: ‘we'll be alright’.”

