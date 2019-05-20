How Scott Arfield and EVERY other Burnley player who left the club last summer fared in 2018/19

A whole of players departed Burnley in the summer - either on loan or permanently.

But how have they fared at their respective clubs this season? Click and scroll through the pages as we take a look at each player's campaign:

Anderson moved to Doncaster Rovers on a permanent basis and while he struggled to nail down a starting 11 spot at the start and end of the season, his 23 appearances allowed him to play his part in Rovers run to the League One play-offs.

A youth player at Burnley and now at Barnsley, while the Tykes handed him a professional contract following his release from Turf Moor, the left-sided player is yet to make a first-team appearance.

Birch has enjoyed his season at National League side AFC Fylde. While the Coasters narrowly missed out on promotion to League Two to Salford, Birch started in Sundays FA Trophy final win at Wembley against Leyton Orient.

It didnt take long for Ginnelly to work his way back up the football pyramid. Less than six months after joining Walsall, the forward earned a switch to the Championship with Preston North End.

After a brief spell with National League North side Ashton United, Jackson was snapped up by former Football League outfit Chester, also in non-leagues second-tier.

It is unknown where Dixon has continued his career.

The striker dropped into non-league with Kings Lynn, who earned promotion to National League North this season.

Long was snapped up by Fleetwood Town, however would spend the second-half of the season at rivals Blackpool. He was surprisingly released last week by Terry McPhillips side.

Marney followed Long to Fleetwood and made a strong start to life in League One. However, whether its injury or something else, the 35-year-old hasnt featured since December 29.