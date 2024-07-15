Last week the Clarets revealed their Longside Stand-inspired replica kit, which is priced at £60 for an adult.

The shirt is the first to be produced by the club’s new kit supplier Castore, who have agreed to supply the club’s training and playing kits for the men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The club’s new sponsor, betting firm 96.com, adorns the front of the shirt. The club have, however, stated supporters have the option to purchase a shirt without the sponsor on it should they wish.

Here, we take a look look at how much every team in the Championship is charging for an adult replica shirt for the 2024/25 season – ranking the kits from cheapest to most expensive.