How Burnley's £60 adult kit cost compares to Derby County, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and their other Championship rivals

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:53 BST
The vast majority of Championship clubs have launched their new kits for the 2024/25 season – but how does the price of Burnley’s new home shirt compare to their divisional rivals?

Last week the Clarets revealed their Longside Stand-inspired replica kit, which is priced at £60 for an adult.

The shirt is the first to be produced by the club’s new kit supplier Castore, who have agreed to supply the club’s training and playing kits for the men’s, women’s and academy teams.

The club’s new sponsor, betting firm 96.com, adorns the front of the shirt. The club have, however, stated supporters have the option to purchase a shirt without the sponsor on it should they wish.

Here, we take a look look at how much every team in the Championship is charging for an adult replica shirt for the 2024/25 season – ranking the kits from cheapest to most expensive.

PLEASE NOTE: As of July 15, Coventry City, Hull City, Luton Town, Oxford United and Sheffield United have either not released their new shirt or have yet to provide details on pricing.

Price: £50

1. Millwall

Price: £50 Photo: Millwall

Photo Sales
Price: £52

2. Plymouth Argyle

Price: £52 Photo: Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
Price: £52

3. Stoke City

Price: £52 Photo: Stoke City

Photo Sales
Price: £55

4. Bristol City

Price: £55 Photo: Bristol City

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountyBurnleyLeeds UnitedSheffield WednesdayCoventry CityOxford UnitedSheffield United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice