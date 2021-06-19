How Burnley's -£59m estimated five-year net-spend compares to Watford, Southampton & more
The summer transfer window is open, and it could be busy couple of months as Premier League sides look to strengthen their squads ahead of the upcoming season.
Burnley have already been linked with a number of quality players, and will to bring in some fresh faces before the window slams shut at the end of August.
In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Premier League club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red, as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.
This is how Burnley's five-year transfer net spend shapes up against every other side that will be taking part in the 2021/22 Premier League season: