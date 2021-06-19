How Burnley's -£59m estimated five-year net-spend compares to Watford, Southampton & more

Burnley have already been linked with a number of quality players, and will to bring in some fresh faces before the window slams shut at the end of August.

In the meantime, we've taken a look (via Transfermarkt data) back at every Premier League club's estimated total transfer net spend over the past five seasons (2016/17-2020/21) and found out who's the deepest in the red, as well as their biggest season spend, and their most costly signing over that time period.

This is how Burnley's five-year transfer net spend shapes up against every other side that will be taking part in the 2021/22 Premier League season:

1. 1st - Manchester City Estimated five-year net spent total: -£560m. Biggest season expenditure: £285m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Ruben Dias (£65m from Benfica)

2. 2nd - Manchester United Estimated five-year net spent total: -£497m. Biggest season expenditure: £204m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Paul Pogba (£89m from Juventus)

3. 3rd: Arsenal Estimated five-year net spent total: -£308m. Biggest season expenditure: £144m (2019/2020). Most expensive signing over five year period: Nicolas Pepe (£72m from Lille)

4. 4th: Chelsea Estimated five-year net spent total: -£262m. Biggest season expenditure: £234m (2017/2018). Most expensive signing over five year period: Kai Havertz (£72m from Bayer Leverkusen)