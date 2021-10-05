How Burnley's £20m net spend under ALK Capital compares to Norwich City and Wolves

Whether it be the filthy riches of teams like Manchester City and Chelsea, or the frugal budgets of sides from lower down the Football League, supporters are always hoping that their owners can find a few quid more stuffed down the back of the couch to fund their next big swoop.

But when it comes to the Premier League, which club chiefs have really spent the most – and where do Burnley’s ALK Capital rank?

We've taken a look at each top flight side’s net spend under their current owners, as well as averaging out how much each team spends per new signing, and gave ranked them from lowest to highest.

Click and scroll through the pages below to see the findings…

1. Brentford - Matthew Benham Net Spend: -£69, 531,000 Average money spent per player: £1,045,602 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

2. Norwich City - Delia Smith & Michael Wynn-Jones Net Spend: £18,252,000 Average money spent per player: £1,011,004 (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

3. Burnley - ALK Capital Net Spend: £20,340,000 Average money spent per player: £4,785,000 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Southampton - Gao Jisheng & Katharina Liebherr Net Spend: £24,570,000 Average money spent per player: £9,329,231 (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales