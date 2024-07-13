But with Scott Parker now at the helm, there’s a renewed optimism around Turf Moor.
With plenty of quality at his disposal, the expectation will be that the Clarets can seal an instant return to the top flight – but it won’t be easy.
Take a look below to see how the transfer value of Burnley’s squad compares to their Championship rivals, according to Transfermarkt.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.