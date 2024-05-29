How Burnley's injury record compared to Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and other Premier League rivals

Several high-profile managers bemoaned their club’s crippling injury lists while pointing to the number of games they must play each season.

But which side picked up the most injuries?

For Burnley, the likes of Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all missed significant chunks of the campaign.

But how does their list of absentees compare to the rest of the top flight?

Using statistics provided by the Premier Injuries website, we take a look:

1 . Man Utd - 45 separate injuries Most individual players injured: 21Total days lost to injuries: 1,620Maximum players out in one game week: 11

2 . Chelsea - 43 separate injuries Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,745Maximum players out in one game week: 11

3 . Newcastle - 41 separate injuries Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,950Maximum players out in one game week: 11