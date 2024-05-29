How Burnley's injury record compared to Arsenal, Fulham, West Ham and other Premier League rivals

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 29th May 2024, 06:00 BST
The 2023/24 Premier League campaign was one beset by injuries.

Several high-profile managers bemoaned their club’s crippling injury lists while pointing to the number of games they must play each season.

But which side picked up the most injuries?

For Burnley, the likes of Jordan Beyer, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all missed significant chunks of the campaign.

But how does their list of absentees compare to the rest of the top flight?

Using statistics provided by the Premier Injuries website, we take a look:

Most individual players injured: 21Total days lost to injuries: 1,620Maximum players out in one game week: 11

1. Man Utd - 45 separate injuries

Most individual players injured: 21Total days lost to injuries: 1,620Maximum players out in one game week: 11 Photo: Matthew Peters

Photo Sales
Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,745Maximum players out in one game week: 11

2. Chelsea - 43 separate injuries

Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,745Maximum players out in one game week: 11 Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,950Maximum players out in one game week: 11

3. Newcastle - 41 separate injuries

Most individual players injured: 20Total days lost to injuries: 1,950Maximum players out in one game week: 11 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Most individual players injured: 21Total days lost to injuries: 1,727Maximum players out in one game week: 9

4. Brighton - 41 separate injuries

Most individual players injured: 21Total days lost to injuries: 1,727Maximum players out in one game week: 9 Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ArsenalFulhamWest HamBurnleyPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.