How Burnley's final average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals
It proved to be another memorable year in the second tier for Burnley, as they clinched their return to the Premier League with a second-placed finish.
Scott Parker’s men broke all sorts of records along the way, lost just twice, conceded a remarkable 16 goals in 46 games and ended the season 33 games unbeaten.
Despite finishing the campaign with 100 points to their name, they were pipped to the league title during the dying minutes as Leeds United grabbed a last-gasp winner away to relegated Plymouth Argyle.
The slight disappointment didn’t put a dampener on Burnley’s celebrations though, as tens of thousands of Clarets took to the streets for an open-top bus parade on Tuesday evening.
Burnley have been well backed by their fans throughout the campaign, even early on when the goals weren’t exactly flowing.
Now the season has finished, we’ve taken a look at how Burnley’s average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals.
Take a look at the data below:
Average attendances
- Sunderland – 40,353
- Leeds United – 36,134
- Derby County – 29,018
- Sheffield United – 28,087
- Coventry City – 27,812
- Sheffield Wednesday – 26,636
- Norwich City – 26,316
- Middlesbrough – 25,460
- West Brom – 25,057
- Stoke City – 22,804
- Bristol City – 22,283
- Hull City – 21,323
- Portsmouth – 20,263
- Burnley – 19,803
- Watford – 19,379
- Cardiff City – 19,294
- Plymouth Argyle – 16,537
- Preston North End – 16,505
- Blackburn Rovers – 16,161
- QPR – 15,856
- Swansea City – 15,503
- Millwall – 15,490
- Luton Town – 11,555
- Oxford United – 11,367
