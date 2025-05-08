How Burnley's final average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While the victors of the play-offs are still to be decided, the regular 2024/25 Championship campaign has now come to an end.

It proved to be another memorable year in the second tier for Burnley, as they clinched their return to the Premier League with a second-placed finish.

Scott Parker’s men broke all sorts of records along the way, lost just twice, conceded a remarkable 16 goals in 46 games and ended the season 33 games unbeaten.

Despite finishing the campaign with 100 points to their name, they were pipped to the league title during the dying minutes as Leeds United grabbed a last-gasp winner away to relegated Plymouth Argyle.

The slight disappointment didn’t put a dampener on Burnley’s celebrations though, as tens of thousands of Clarets took to the streets for an open-top bus parade on Tuesday evening.

Burnley have been well backed by their fans throughout the campaign, even early on when the goals weren’t exactly flowing.

Now the season has finished, we’ve taken a look at how Burnley’s average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals.

Fans of Burnley celebrate following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Take a look at the data below:

Average attendances

Sunderland – 40,353 Leeds United – 36,134 Derby County – 29,018 Sheffield United – 28,087 Coventry City – 27,812 Sheffield Wednesday – 26,636 Norwich City – 26,316 Middlesbrough – 25,460 West Brom – 25,057 Stoke City – 22,804 Bristol City – 22,283 Hull City – 21,323 Portsmouth – 20,263 Burnley – 19,803 Watford – 19,379 Cardiff City – 19,294 Plymouth Argyle – 16,537 Preston North End – 16,505 Blackburn Rovers – 16,161 QPR – 15,856 Swansea City – 15,503 Millwall – 15,490 Luton Town – 11,555 Oxford United – 11,367