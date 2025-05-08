How Burnley's final average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th May 2025, 11:00 BST
While the victors of the play-offs are still to be decided, the regular 2024/25 Championship campaign has now come to an end.
It proved to be another memorable year in the second tier for Burnley, as they clinched their return to the Premier League with a second-placed finish.

Scott Parker’s men broke all sorts of records along the way, lost just twice, conceded a remarkable 16 goals in 46 games and ended the season 33 games unbeaten.

Despite finishing the campaign with 100 points to their name, they were pipped to the league title during the dying minutes as Leeds United grabbed a last-gasp winner away to relegated Plymouth Argyle.

The slight disappointment didn’t put a dampener on Burnley’s celebrations though, as tens of thousands of Clarets took to the streets for an open-top bus parade on Tuesday evening.

Burnley have been well backed by their fans throughout the campaign, even early on when the goals weren’t exactly flowing.

Now the season has finished, we’ve taken a look at how Burnley’s average home attendance compares to their Championship rivals.

Fans of Burnley celebrate following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Fans of Burnley celebrate following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Take a look at the data below:

Average attendances

  1. Sunderland – 40,353
  2. Leeds United – 36,134
  3. Derby County – 29,018
  4. Sheffield United – 28,087
  5. Coventry City – 27,812
  6. Sheffield Wednesday – 26,636
  7. Norwich City – 26,316
  8. Middlesbrough – 25,460
  9. West Brom – 25,057
  10. Stoke City – 22,804
  11. Bristol City – 22,283
  12. Hull City – 21,323
  13. Portsmouth – 20,263
  14. Burnley – 19,803
  15. Watford – 19,379
  16. Cardiff City – 19,294
  17. Plymouth Argyle – 16,537
  18. Preston North End – 16,505
  19. Blackburn Rovers – 16,161
  20. QPR – 15,856
  21. Swansea City – 15,503
  22. Millwall – 15,490
  23. Luton Town – 11,555
  24. Oxford United – 11,367
